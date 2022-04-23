More cash to pay for elections? The mayor’s office doesn’t trust the math

With a primary election less than a month away, and general midterm elections looming, Philadelphia city commissioners and Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration are locked in conflict over the money needed to fund those elections.

Commissioners say they need more money allocated all at once in the new fiscal year. City officials say they’re committed to fully funding elections — but they don’t totally trust the commissioners’ estimates.

At budget hearings last week, Commissioner Lisa Deeley said the costs to run elections in the city had risen sharply thanks to new voting machines and a sweeping 2019 expansion of mail voting that makes it more time-consuming to process and tabulate ballots.

Over the past few years, she said, the commissioners have been allocated a budget that doesn’t cover all their new expenses, and they’ve routinely had to go back to the mayor’s office and ask for more. After being allocated $22.4 million in the current fiscal year, for instance, they’re on track to exceed that amount by about 24%.

That’s why, commissioners say, they need nearly $4 million more than the $22.8 million Kenney’s office proposed in his initial budget pitch. Commissioners’ spokesperson Nick Custodio said it’s hard to properly plan without knowing how much money there will be.

“If it’s not in our original appropriation, it could cause delays in planning down the line,” he said. “We would like to be able to implement and plan and do all that and not have to fight for funding.”