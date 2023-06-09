Philadelphia City Council’s Committee of the Whole approved a new budget Thursday afternoon, virtually guaranteeing that the spending plan will be approved at its meeting next week.

The $6.2 billion dollar budget includes $10 million to fill vacancies in public safety and other hard-to-fill positions. There’s funding to increase parental leave benefits for city workers from four to six weeks. It also spends millions for quality of life improvements including cleaning vacant lots and neighborhood business corridors. Council President Darrell Clarke called it a good spending plan.

“There was a clear message from the last municipal election that people want an investment in neighborhoods, they want an investment in public safety,” Clarke said.

The plan also includes $3 million more for mobile crisis response teams who are equipped to help police respond to 911 calls where mental health problems are indicated. The city currently budgets $6 million for these teams. There’s also an extra million dollars to add more security cameras around neighborhood recreation centers and playgrounds.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier voted against the plan, saying the spending doesn’t go far enough. Gauthier also objected to the inclusion of business tax cuts.

“We can afford $18 million for corporations, but we don’t have $9 million for chronic illegal dumping. We can afford $18 million for corporations, but we don’t have $4 million to keep children safe from reckless drivers around their playgrounds,” Gauthier said.