Philly City Council considers moving budget hearings to in-person

Philadelphia City Council is considering a change to their online hearing process, at least for some of the upcoming budget review efforts.

Council President Darrell Clarke said he’s considering lifting the restriction that all committee hearings are to be held virtually.

“We’re actually talking about if we have some departments in real time, in real person,” Clarke said. “So that’s a possibility. But all of this is driven by the health and health commissioner’s perspective on where we are with COVID.”

Council shifted to all virtual meetings at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and decided last September to return to in-person weekly sessions, but with limited gallery seating and a masking requirement for all attendees.