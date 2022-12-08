For the first time in city history, Philadelphia is projected to have a budget surplus of $500 million dollars. But despite that, a new report from the group overseeing the city’s finances says a fiscal downturn could still cause problems.

The city will have a $505.3 million budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, according to the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority’s report for the end of the first quarter on September 30. That’s $133.1 million higher than projected in the City’s FY2023 – FY2027 Five Year Plan.

If the projections hold true, the surplus would exceed $500 million for the first time.