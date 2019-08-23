Virginia Kerr always wanted to own a house in Society Hill. A brick rowhouse. She also dreamed of having her paintings exhibited in a gallery.

Now, both those dreams have come true for the Venezuela-born Philadelphia artist, though perhaps on a smaller scale than imagined.

“I thought, why don’t I make my own gallery, and have my own exhibition?” she said.

The track lights above Kerr are trained on a vibrant abstract painting on a white wall.

The painting is about the size of a matchbox. The track lights no bigger than TicTacs.

The whole perfect gallery, with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and a beautiful front door, lives inside a cigar box. It’s the first floor of Kerr’s dream house. Stack two more cigar boxes on top, and you have a typical Philadelphia brick rowhouse outfitted with every last detail.

The painting on the gallery wall is a tiny, exact replica of an oil painting Kerr made years ago. She has created little replicas of many of her big paintings.