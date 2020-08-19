Mad or nah? Election 2020

As chaos grows at the U.S. Postal Service, voters have begun to question whether the mail-in ballot process — a widely encouraged alternative to in-person voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic — can be trusted. In fact, some voters are willing to risk their health by voting at the polls.

In this installment of “Mad or nah?” — an original series from Revive Radio, a grassroots media outlet based in West Philadelphia — host Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hits the streets of Philadelphia and asks residents what they think of the president’s apparent efforts to undermine mail-in voting by withholding funding from USPS.

