Light turnout, unfamiliar process in suburbs for unprecedented Pa. primary
After problems with roll out, slow vote pace in Upper Darby
By the early afternoon at the Drexel Hill Middle School in Upper Darby, election workers in one of the consolidated precincts had only seen about three dozen voters.
“I think because they voted in advance,” said Eva Marie Shahade.
She and her sister, Anissa Hill, were sitting behind a plexiglass barrier at a folding table in the school’s hallway, helping guide voters through a process that has undergone a number of changes, causing some confusion for voters, poll workers, and organizers.
“We were waiting this morning for the important people to show up,” Shahade said. “We found out this morning around 7 o’clock that we were the important people and we needed to know what we were doing.”
“There was a lot of miscommunication in the beginning,” she added.
Some of that has to do with polling locations consolidated because of concerns over the coronavirus, moving typical sites into public buildings.
“We’ve had to constantly go on our phone to help them,” Hill said, explaining how workers have tried to guide primary voters to the correct location, which may be as close as the nearby gymnasium.
Even though it was his first year voting at the site, for resident Joseph Artmont it went off without a hitch.
“Very easy experience,” he said.
Although he himself had no concerns over the coronavirus, he thinks that, as well as the proliferation of mail-in ballots, explain the low turnout so far.
“I think it was half and half, I think people were scared to come out, I think people did more mail-in ballots,” he said.
For his part, Artmont said he prefers the civic ritual of voting in person.
“I like coming to polls. It’s a tradition since the first time I voted with my parents,” he said.
Election organizers here in Delaware County are hoping that a range of problems rolling out this year’s primary election will not affect voters’ abilities to cast a ballot, and will serve as an important lesson heading into November’s general election.
“These are serious, difficult problems to solve in a hurry, and we have a lot of them,” said Scott Alberts, Vice-Chair of the Upper Darby Democrats.
The issues, he said, are “manifold.” Voting equipment was procured by the county’s previous administration, but implemented under the new one. There are new protocols for handling ballots. Furloughs of county staff and the inability to meet in person planning this year’s primary because of coronavirus made preparing more difficult. Some supplies of personal protective equipment did not arrive for volunteers. And now, the other thing, too.
“We have a civil unrest situation,” said Alberts, who lives not far from businesses that were looted earlier in the week. “I’m going to polling places passing national guard trucks. It’s all very tense, we’re all very emotional.”
He hopes that election and party officials can partake in a public, transparent process to eliminate flaws experienced this time around.
“There’s a lot of blame to go around,” he said. But then quickly added, “It’s important how we fix it.”
Which way will Pa. vote?
In Bucks County, ballot issues and an emergency petition
Bucks County poll workers have had to contend with two issues in today’s primary. The first: They’re using machines that require voters to feed their paper ballots into scanners — but some of the ballots are too big.
“The paper, I think there’s a little difference in the way that it’s been made, a slight difference in construction of it, so it’s a little tighter fit,” said Linda Wood, an election judge who works at a Bensalem district.
County spokesperson Larry King said that commissioners don’t yet know the scale of the problem, but they’ve seen sporadic issues at polling places across the county that have affected ballots for both parties.
King said county officials believe the issue is the fault of the vendor in charge of printing the ballots, Reliance Graphics. They’ve instructed election judges to trim the ballots with scissors if necessary.
At a polling place in Langhorne Borough, elections officials said the ballots only work with one of the two scanners they have, but since turnout has been so low, using only one has not caused delays.
Bucks County officials are also waiting on a last-minute bid to get voters more time for their mail-in ballots to be counted. Gov. Tom Wolf declared on Monday that six counties — Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Erie, Allegheny and Dauphin — have an extra week to count ballots, so long as they’re postmarked by Tuesday.
But that order doesn’t yet extend to Bucks County, so officials submitted an emergency petition to the county’s Court of Common Pleas to allow voters more time. The judge, James McMaster, is expected to issue a decision Tuesday afternoon.