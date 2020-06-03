Light turnout, unfamiliar process in suburbs for unprecedented Pa. primary

“We’ve had to constantly go on our phone to help them,” Hill said, explaining how workers have tried to guide primary voters to the correct location, which may be as close as the nearby gymnasium.

Even though it was his first year voting at the site, for resident Joseph Artmont it went off without a hitch.

“Very easy experience,” he said.

Although he himself had no concerns over the coronavirus, he thinks that, as well as the proliferation of mail-in ballots, explain the low turnout so far.

“I think it was half and half, I think people were scared to come out, I think people did more mail-in ballots,” he said.

For his part, Artmont said he prefers the civic ritual of voting in person.

“I like coming to polls. It’s a tradition since the first time I voted with my parents,” he said.

Election organizers here in Delaware County are hoping that a range of problems rolling out this year’s primary election will not affect voters’ abilities to cast a ballot, and will serve as an important lesson heading into November’s general election.

“These are serious, difficult problems to solve in a hurry, and we have a lot of them,” said Scott Alberts, Vice-Chair of the Upper Darby Democrats.

The issues, he said, are “manifold.” Voting equipment was procured by the county’s previous administration, but implemented under the new one. There are new protocols for handling ballots. Furloughs of county staff and the inability to meet in person planning this year’s primary because of coronavirus made preparing more difficult. Some supplies of personal protective equipment did not arrive for volunteers. And now, the other thing, too.

“We have a civil unrest situation,” said Alberts, who lives not far from businesses that were looted earlier in the week. “I’m going to polling places passing national guard trucks. It’s all very tense, we’re all very emotional.”

He hopes that election and party officials can partake in a public, transparent process to eliminate flaws experienced this time around.

“There’s a lot of blame to go around,” he said. But then quickly added, “It’s important how we fix it.”