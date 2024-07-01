Kids can spend more time outdoors when provided with shade, study finds

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

During a reprieve from the region’s recent heat wave, children played with hula hoops and climbed a jungle gym in the backyard of Malaika’s Childcare in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Outdoor playtime can reduce stress, improve motor skills and produce vitamin D. However, during hot summer months, outdoor playtime can become less enjoyable — and dangerous.

Young children are less able to regulate their body temperature than adults, and are more vulnerable to overheating. High temperatures can also worsen air quality, and impact a child’s developing lungs.

Day care owner Malaika Felts said an awning attached to her day care and home offers some relief. But as the sun moves, she’s forced to bring the kids indoors.

“After 11:30 [a.m.], 12 o’clock, it gets really hot,” Felts said.

However, a new study finds structures such as tents, or trees, may be an effective way to protect kids as they play and learn outdoors.

Researchers from Pennsylvania nonprofit Women for a Healthy Environment say shade can reduce surface temperatures, and significantly increase the amount of time kids can safely play outdoors.

“As climate change exacerbates heat disparities, these structures offer a simple yet effective solution to guard against overheating of children and staff during the summer months,” said researcher Lorna Rosenberg, the nonprofit’s Healthy Buildings Program Manager.

The region is facing increasing temperatures, which are projected to worsen because of climate change. High temperatures in cities such as Philadelphia are compounded by concrete and a lack of tree canopy.