Updated: 4:20 p.m.

Police are searching for suspects in a shooting at a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood that left at least two people dead and three others injured on Wednesday night.

The deadly incident marks the 21st mass shooting in Philadelphia since the start of the year, according to data crunched by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive. There were 14 such incidents in Philadelphia in all of 2019.

There is no widely accepted definition of a mass shooting, but the Gun Violence Archive classifies them as incidents in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

“It leaves you speechless,” said longtime Philadelphia anti-violence activist Anton Moore.

At least 55 shots were fired by an unknown number of suspects around 8:15 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park, according to police.

Oxford Circle resident Jayden Lucas was shot once in the lower back. The 18-year-old was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

Khalid Henderson, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 8:25 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He lived just two blocks from the playground.

“He played up and down on that court since he was a baby,” Khalilah Moore told 6ABC of her son, who was an aspiring photographer and set to begin classes at the Community College of Philadelphia. “He never had any trouble, he never had any problems.”

Police drove a 19-year-old Black man to Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the torso. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Another 19-year-old Black man is at Jefferson after being shot once in his left leg. He is currently listed in stable condition.

An 18-year-old Black man is in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to both hips.