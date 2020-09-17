Gunman fires 55 shots, kills 1, injures 3 others at Philly basketball court

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A gunman fired at least 55 shots, killing one person and injuring three others at a Philadelphia basketball court Wednesday night.

The victims were on the court at Roberto Clemente Park along 18th and Wallace streets shortly after 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Police said at least four people were shot. One victim was killed while a second is in critical condition. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the other two victims.

A neighbor, who we are not identifying, told NBC10 he heard around 20 loud popping sounds in quick succession when the shooting took place.

Police said they found 55 shell casings in all at the scene.

One person is in custody in connection to the shooting though police have not yet revealed if that person was the gunman.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.