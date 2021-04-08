Gunman killed, officer hurt after traffic stop leads to police shooting in North Philly

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A gunman was killed and an officer is recovering from a gunshot wound after a traffic stop led to a police-involved shooting in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood, officials said.

The ordeal began at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Somerville Avenue when police pulled over a blue Kia sedan with three men and a woman inside.

As five officers in uniform approached the car, a 24-year-old man leaned back in the passenger seat, pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to investigators.

The man then ran out of the car and allegedly fired another shot at the officers. The officers fired back, shooting the man multiple times in the torso.

The man was taken to the nearby Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. A police officer was also shot in the foot and taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke with the officer and his family.

None of the other officers involved nor the three other people who were inside the car were injured. Those three people were taken into custody for questioning.

A witness told NBC10 he heard several shots and then spotted police pulling someone out of the car.

“Ain’t nothing new here,” the man said in reference to the shooting. “I don’t mean to cuss on TV but the s— ain’t nothing new.”

Editor’s Note: Police initially told NBC10 a woman had also been shot. The story has been updated to reflect that the officer and the suspect were the only two people who were struck during the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.