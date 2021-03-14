How COVID-19 made stressing over starting college even more intense

Philadelphia Futures has been helping local low-income and first-generation high school students matriculate to college and beyond through scholarships and services since 1989. But last year, the organization’s students faced unprecedented pressure.

“Students really didn’t enjoy virtual learning, they were not enjoying being at home all the time being on top of their brothers and sisters and other family members,” Thompson said. “And envisioning doing college in that same type of work setting definitely was overwhelming for some of our students.”

The organization advised against taking a gap year. To Thompson’s relief, none of them did.

“We know that from a first-generation student perspective, if students are considering not matriculating directly into college, if there are other barriers that are preventing them from going to college straight from high school, then there is a concern that they may never enroll if students choose to begin working or go down other paths to support their family and to relieve some of the barriers that their parents or siblings may be experiencing,” Thompson said. “It is our strong philosophy to encourage students to matriculate straight into college from high school.”

Janaya Boston-McCray, a senior at Bodine High School in Northern Liberties, connected with Philadelphia Futures during her sophomore year.

“Since I am a first-generation student, I knew I would need help in my senior year to not only navigate the college process but also to gain knowledge and experience with applying to FAFSA and scholarships,” Boston-McCray said. “Without Philadelphia Futures, the college process would have been very challenging.”

Even with the organization’s support, a year of virtual schooling left Boston-McCray and her classmates burnt out and forced to think differently about college plans.

“I noticed many college students having to hurry and move off campus because everything was going virtual within a week, and I knew I did not want the same fate as them if the same thing was to happen,” Boston-McCray said, “I have always wanted to get away for college because it would offer new scenery, new people, and a way of creating new memories in a new place, however, that has all changed.”

Boston-McCray now plans on attending college closer to home.

“Staying local would also allow me to have security, knowing that if I am allowed back on campus but had to evacuate for a number of reasons, I would not have to panic of having to come up with funds to come back home,” she said. “I knew myself as a student and knew that taking a gap year would not be the best solution. I have always overcome any obstacle put in my path, and I was determined to not let this pandemic get in the way of my education and experiencing college for the first time.”

Boston-McCray is one of 115 graduating seniors Philadelphia Futures supports. That’s 20 more seniors than last year.

“At this point in time, all 115 are on pace to graduate from high school and are still committed and interested in enrolling in college.” Thompson said. “As of today, 86% of our students have already been admitted into a great-fit college. So we are confident that by the end of April, we will see that all of our students have been accepted into a college they’re interested in attending this fall.”

Kristen Tarantola, a college adviser with the New Jersey-based education consulting firm College Mind Counseling, said it’s easy for students to get overwhelmed with managing the transition from high school to college, especially right now.

“I just think there’s so much hype around things. COVID is hard, and life is hard. And kids don’t need things to get harder,” Tarantola said.

She advises students to take a deep breath and center their priorities.

“The message should be that it’s more important than ever to make sure that you’re realistic in developing your college list,” Tarantola said. “With kids, I focus on fit. Which is, what are they looking for in a match? Where does the school align with their needs? And then at the end, you have to overlay financials.”