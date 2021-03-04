When campus is not a bubble, how does a university enforce physical distancing rules?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

For many Philadelphia universities, the start of 2021 marked some semblance of a return to normalcy, with Drexel University, Temple University, and the University of Pennsylvania each inviting thousands of students to live on campus for the spring term.

Yet in the eyes of many neighborhood residents and some students themselves, months of planning on behalf of the university administrations have not appeared to sufficiently take into account the health and well being of the surrounding residents, particularly given that communities of color — who largely represent the neighborhoods adjacent to the universities — are disproportionately affected by the virus.

“We can’t win,” North Philadelphia resident Ruth Birchett said. “We’re a vulnerable community and these young people coming from states all over the country are jeopardizing our health and safety.”

Birchett, who has lived near Temple her whole life and attended the school herself as an undergraduate, said she first found out about the North Philly school reopening campus in the fall from 6ABC, and not from the university itself.

“They can send an email asking for money as an alumni, but they don’t send out information to anybody here in the neighborhood, and then they pick what community leaders they want to talk to,” she said, detailing a longstanding divide between the university and the community. “And in the media, they only talked about on-campus [life]. There was never a focus on the impact of off-campus housing on our community. … And this is just another example of how the encroachment of Temple University on this African American residential community has jeopardized our safety.”

Universities lack jurisdiction over off-campus housing

Birchett is not alone in her specific concerns with how the actions of off-campus university students influence the surrounding communities.

Drexel, Penn, and Temple all have comprehensive testing policies ranging from weekly to twice weekly screening, as well as some form of compact or handbook mandating students physically distance, wear masks, and refrain from organizing or attending gatherings not in compliance with city guidelines. Yet residents and students alike have protested universities’ inability to enforce these guidelines to off-campus students, with universities claiming that doing so is beyond their jurisdiction. And with the city opting to ease some of its restrictions, such as allowing spectators at professional sporting events, and allowing more people at retail stores and restaurants, it is possible such changes could lead to more crowding around campus.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesperson Matt Rankin said the city is relying on self-compliance when it comes to abiding by such public health guidelines, acknowledging that there is no exact way to hold people accountable. He added that he was not aware of recommendations on behalf of the city for universities to consult with community members before announcing their plan to open campus.

At Temple, university spokesperson Ray Betzner said that the school was in conversation with the North Philadelphia Special Services District, which comprises local residents and university representatives. The North Philadelphia Special Services District did not respond to a request for comment on their outreach strategy.

Betzner outlined a patrol area ranging from 18th Street to 9th Street, from Susquehanna Avenue to Jefferson Street, in which Temple officials are able to enforce its guidelines, and said that part of its Four Pillars policy includes redesigning classrooms and other spaces to ensure populations can safely and easily use them. For buildings Temple does not own, however, which are further interspersed into the residential community, he said the university is not able to make any adjustments to further enhance physical distancing measures.

Hafeezat Bishi, a senior at Temple, has observed situations ranging from students walking around campus without masks on, to students attending off-campus parties, and found there to be zero enforcement on behalf of the university.

“Because it’s not an on-campus situation, [the university] doesn’t have much jurisdiction as to what people do when they’re off-campus residents,” she said. “The most that they’re able to do is really just put out statements saying ‘We encourage people both on-campus and off campus to avoid gathering’ and stuff like that, but other than that I have seen little to no repercussions for what’s been going on.”