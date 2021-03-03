At WDAS, Anderson, along with program director Joe “Butterball” Tamburro, created a family environment that allowed personalities space for creativity, said Jerry Wells, the former morning show host.

“Very often, you’d find people lounging in Cody’s office or hanging out with him and having great conversations,” Wells said. “And that was his philosophy, to foster that family-oriented atmosphere at the station.”

Anderson did the same outside of the station. He, along with the director of marketing E. Steven Collins, who died of a heart attack in 2013, was the creative force behind Unity Day, WDAS’s signature event. Every summer for more than 30 years, Unity Day would draw hundreds of thousands of people along the Ben Franklin Parkway to listen to free live entertainment, take in multicultural literary workshops, art exhibitions, and activities for children.

“I think one year we had 1 million people, and not one arrest, no issues,” Williams said. “Before Welcome America, before any of those big celebrations that you currently see, Black folks organized by Cody Anderson were able to execute a major event … It was wonderful.”

‘Always wanted to give somebody a voice’

At WURD, Anderson hosted shows with the city’s movers and shakers — former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, Philadelphia Schools Superintendent William Hite, and City Council President Darrell Clarke.

Nearly every Black person who worked in Black radio in Philadelphia over the past 40 years couldn’t help but benefit from Anderson’s vision and guidance. Vincent Thompson, now communications director for Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, was first hired by Anderson to do freelance news reporting for WDAS while Thompson was still a college student, and then, years later hired him to host the Philadelphia City Council Live show at WURD.

“That was one of Cody’s gifts. He saw things in people that they didn’t see in themselves,” Thompson said.

Thompson last saw Anderson a few months ago at Woody’s Barber Shop in Wynnefield — a place steeped in Black history. There are photos of owner Robert “Woody” Woodard cutting Michael Jackson’s hair, Nina Simone sitting in his chair, and other well-known figures.

“So when you sit in there, you’re literally immersed in local African American history and national African American history,” Thompson said.

That’s why he said he couldn’t help but smile upon seeing Anderson, exchanging pleasantries and patiently waiting his turn. Because in an establishment that celebrates Black history 365 days a year, there sat Anderson, quiet and unassuming, the embodiment of Black history itself.

“If you met this guy sitting in the barbershop, you wouldn’t know that this is the guy that has people in his cellphone that are powerful people,” said Thompson, who thinks at the very least, Anderson is deserving of a photo in the barbershop.

“It’s important that people give the flowers to these elders now, because for many of us in journalism, we would not be able to do what we do without them,” Thompson said. “Cody Anderson opened up doors for Black radio in Philadelphia that before him, weren’t open. Advertisers didn’t take Black radio seriously. It’s folks like Cody who showed why it’s important to reach the African American community.”

But times have changed. The emergence of the internet and its far-reaching streaming platforms, combined with national conglomerates’ takeover of local radio stations have forced changes in the way stations operate, said Wells, the former morning show host.

“They become more like the general market stations in the pursuit of ratings and profits,” he said. “And the bottom line became much more important than having a mission in the community.”

Multimedia journalist and author Solomon Jones, host of WURD’s morning show, “Wake up with WURD,” said Anderson reminded the staff of its power to influence during a December tribute the station held in Anderson’s honor.

“He said, ‘You guys are stars, you just don’t know it yet,’” Jones recalled. “It was interesting to hear him say that, because of all of the things that I’ve done in media, the thing that people recognize me for in Philadelphia is being the morning host at WURD. So I just think it’s interesting that he said that and he knew that because I think it’s true.”

Ballard Morrill said radio has extended its reach to adapt to technology which she says is a good thing. But she also believes Black radio still has the ability to intimately serve and connect with its listeners.

“Even though we don’t have the same emphasis, say, on news that we did back then when there’s a crisis, our radio stations, particularly WDAS and Power 99, go on the air and we talk to the people, and we allow the people to talk about how they feel,” she said. “And we serve as a place where people can share their thoughts and that still exists. And we still have the ability to reach our communities and we still have that commitment.”

Through the years, Anderson’s mission never changed. In one of the last interviews he did with Ballard Morrill to commemorate WDAS’ 70th-anniversary last fall, the radio executive spoke of the legacy he hoped to leave behind.

“I always wanted to give somebody a voice,” he said, “because no voice is special until it’s been heard.”