Cody Anderson, radio pioneer and long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3, dies

Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson has died.

“Cody was a pioneer and giant in broadcast journalism in the Black community in Philadelphia for decades. He was a consistent, constructive, confident, voice on the air. He encouraged persons of color to enter politics, to serve people, and make their communities better places to live,” said City Council President Darrell L. Clarke via Twitter after learning of Anderson’s passing. “A symbol of positivity, class and achievement for our community is gone. It is on us now to carry on in his memory and in service to others. Rest in Power, my good friend.”

Anderson co-hosted “The Electric Magazine” with Vikki Leach on Saturday mornings on WURD 96.1FM/900 AM.

“Cody was instrumental in breathing life into WURD and shepherding it over our almost 20 years, first as General Manager and most recently as a beloved host, mentor and friend,” WURD President and CEO Sara Lomax-Reese said in a statement. “Like his biological family, the WURD family will miss him deeply. But we are grateful for his tireless and generous support of independent Black media, which he championed every day of his life, especially through his advocacy of WURD Radio.”

Lomax-Reese went on to say, “Up until the time of his passing, Cody Anderson was actively involved at WURD Radio in a myriad of ways. He was the co-host of The Electric Magazine with Vikki Leach every Saturday from 7-9am; co-host of bi-weekly 9am Saturday morning shows with City Council President Darrell Clarke and Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. William Hite; co-host of the weekly Laborer’s Live show every Friday from 4-5pm; and he regularly guest hosted wherever and whenever we needed him. His office was in the same building, on the same floor and just a few doors down from WURD’s offices. He flowed in and out of the WURD headquarters, offering gentle but firm guidance to our hosts, producers, sales team — all of us. He offered me wise counsel cultivated from a long career as a radio manager, entrepreneur and community servant.”

A former owner of WHAT 1340 AM and general manager and president of WDAS 105.3 FM, Anderson has touched the hearts and lives of many in the Philadelphia region.

After getting his break in the radio industry as an account executive for WDAS, Anderson later managed the station during what some would call their heyday. He worked with personalities such as Jimmy Bishop, Georgie Woods and Joseph “Butterball” Tamburro. Anderson became a leader in broadcast and the community.