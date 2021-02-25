Celebrated WDAS radio personality Tony Brown dies at 75
This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.
—
Tony Brown, who hosted the show “The Quiet Storm” for many years on WDAS FM 105.3, died Wednesday, Feb. 24 according to reports. Brown was 75. He had quite a legacy in the radio, which spanned nearly 50 years. His smooth voice and style provided his radio listeners with classic R&B and latest sounds of music.
WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson was very impressed with his talent and longevity in the radio business.
“He had a career that lasted almost 50 years,” Jackson said. “We knew the transition. You knew the songs. So many people grew up with Tony Brown and listened to Tony Brown. He was a Philadelphia institution and a legend in this town.”
Former WDAS radio personality Jerry Wells said he had a close relationship with him even before the two of them worked together for several years at WDAS FM.
“He was my best friend,” Wells said. “We go all the way to right out of high school. I met him before either of us started our radio careers. Tony is more like a brother to me than anything else. He actually introduced me to my wife.
“We’ve visited each other’s houses and hanging out and going to concerts. We bonded over our mutual love of jazz and science fiction. He means a whole lot to me.”
According to WDAS’ website: “For more than 40 years, Brown’s voice has been synonymous with the sounds of the night in the Delaware Valley. Tony’s career in radio began on Temple University’s WRTI in 1969, but his interest in radio actually began to develop around age 4.Tony performs on “Quiet Storm,” the theme song for his radio program, that he co-wrote with Bert Willis and Philadelphia musicians Rob Arthurs and Rudy Gay.Tony’s well-ordered priorities are God; his wife Sunshine and their family; career; rest; leisure activities; more rest; and various hobbies and other interests. He credits his success and longevity in radio to God and his loyal listeners, “without whom the past 40+ years would not have been possible… I’d love to be on the radio for many more.”
