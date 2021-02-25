Celebrated WDAS radio personality Tony Brown dies at 75

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tony Brown, who hosted the show “The Quiet Storm” for many years on WDAS FM 105.3, died Wednesday, Feb. 24 according to reports. Brown was 75. He had quite a legacy in the radio, which spanned nearly 50 years. His smooth voice and style provided his radio listeners with classic R&B and latest sounds of music.

WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson was very impressed with his talent and longevity in the radio business.

“He had a career that lasted almost 50 years,” Jackson said. “We knew the transition. You knew the songs. So many people grew up with Tony Brown and listened to Tony Brown. He was a Philadelphia institution and a legend in this town.”

Former WDAS radio personality Jerry Wells said he had a close relationship with him even before the two of them worked together for several years at WDAS FM.