Flying this holiday season? Here’s what to know about the climate impact

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

If heading home for the holidays means jumping on a plane, it could mean a lot of carbon emissions.

Aviation is Philadelphia’s second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, behind commercial and institutional buildings and facilities, according to a 2019 emissions inventory conducted by the city. Air travel from Philadelphia International Aairport contributed more of the city’s total emissions that year than residential buildings or on-road transportation.

While November and December are among PHL’s quieter months, close to 11,000 flights depart from the airport each of those months. The day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are typically among PHL’s busiest days of the year.

Here’s what to know about the climate footprint of flights if you plan to travel by air this month.

The climate impact of a flight

A typical round-trip cross-country flight, for example from Philadelphia to San Francisco, emits around 300 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent, said Jayant Mukhopadhaya, a senior researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation. To offset that, you’d need to go car-free for a month and a half, if you drive a typical gas-powered car — or eat a vegan diet for three months, if you usually eat meat, he said.

“So it is a pretty significant chunk of your emissions, just taking one round-trip flight,” Mukhopadhaya said. “This of course magnifies, if you’re traveling across the ocean to other parts of the world.”

Globally, commercial aviation accounts for over 2% of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels — and most of that comes from long-haul international passenger flights, said Andrew Chen, principal for aviation decarbonization at the sustainability think tank RMI.

Burning jet fuel is not the only way planes warm the climate. The wispy white condensation lines planes leave across the sky, known as contrails, act like natural clouds, deflecting some energy from the sun back into space, which could mitigate warming. But the contrails also trap some heat, preventing it from escaping earth into space. Overall, experts say contrails can have a warming effect on the earth, particularly at night and in cold weather, Chen said, contributing a significant portion of some flights’ climate impact.

“You make a stronger and longer lasting contrail when the air is humid and cold, which is what you find in winter time,” Chen said.