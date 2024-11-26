This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

If you plan to buy electronics like smartphones or video game consoles this holiday season, local environmental advocates hope you’ll consider refurbished items.

“There are a ton of steps even before you get to the store and actually see it, where those resources, those pollutants are really harming our environment,” said Belle Sherwood, a clean energy associate with PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. “If you buy a refurbished phone, you’re not contributing to … that. You’re getting a phone that’s already been made.”

Producing electronics like laptops and smartphones requires mining elements, including cobalt, which is tied to air and water pollution and humanitarian concerns. Manufacturing of electronics also produces planet-warming carbon emissions. Discarded electronics contribute to a growing stream of e-waste that can expose people to hazardous substances, such as neurotoxins.

“The result is pollution of land, groundwater and occasionally in some parts of the world when they’re burned, in air pollution,” said Dele Ogunseitan, a public health researcher at the University of California, Irvine, who has studied e-waste. “The health effects are myriad.”

PennEnvironment and the nonprofit’s national affiliate, Environment America Research & Policy Center, released a green holiday gifting guide that includes tips on buying used, repaired and refurbished electronics.

The group recommends researching a provider’s inspection and repair process, comparing costs with similar refurbished items and making sure the refurbished item comes with a warranty, return policy or insurance.

The group does not recommend buying refurbished products with non-replaceable batteries, like Apple AirPods.

“Just because they won’t last,” Sherwood said.