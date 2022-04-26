Floyd Cooper, a beloved Philadelphia area children’s book author and illustrator who died last year, will be honored next week during Children’s Book Week with his own day.

Floyd Cooper Day will be May 6. The Children’s Book Council is organizing events across the country to remember him.

Cooper lived and worked in Easton, Pennsylvania, near Allentown, where he was widely admired for his work writing and illustrating stories about Black children. He published about 100 books and won a string of awards, including the coveted Coretta Scott King Award, before he died of cancer last summer at age 65.

Cooper appeared several times at the African American Children’s Book Fair in Philadelphia, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in February. His final appearance at the fair was in 2021, when the event was entirely online due to the pandemic. Through a video camera at his home, he spoke directly to his readers about the importance of history.

“This is for the youth,” Cooper began during the virtual author event. “Where are you standing? Do you know you are standing on Black power? Your history is your Black power. You stand on the shoulders of those who have lived history, and it makes you tall.”