Hudes is the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and a white, Jewish father. Over the course of her childhood, her parents divorced and she bounced between Malvern, West Philadelphia, and North Philadelphia.

She no longer lives in the city, but still has family here and has continued to be involved in the city’s arts scene.

In her memoir, published last year, she writes about the formidable women in her life, including her mother, who was a priestess in the religion of Lucumí, also known as Santería, and an aunt, who helped start Philadelphia’s urban gardening movement in the 1980s.

“My story is a patchwork quilt of all the stories around me, and I had no question about whether or not those stories were worthy or interesting because they fascinated me as a child. They were so entertaining, so rich, so hilarious — lots of high drama,” said Hudes. “It’s my memoir because I was in the room, but it’s also about them. There’s an us-ness to the memoir that’s very important to me.”

The Free Library of Philadelphia said it will announce a series of events, workshops, and talks related to themes in the book in March.

Now in its 20th year, only once before has a Philadelphia author been selected for One Book (with the exception of Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography in 2006, in honor of his 300th birthday). In its inaugural year in 2003, local writer Lorene Carey was chosen for her book “The Price of a Child.”

The annual selection is made by a committee of Philadelphia teachers, librarians, and community members who consider books that meet a particular criteria.

“It shouldn’t be too dense. It should appeal to a wide readership. The authors should be living and available, because one of the most special parts of One Book is getting to meet the author,” said program director Brittanie Sterner. “And the book should be available in paperback because we distribute thousands of copies for free to public school students.”

Sterner said typically, one title rises to the top of the list that all the committee members easily agree upon. “My Broken Language” was such a book.

“What resonated most for the committee is that there’s so many opportunities in the book for Philadelphians to see themselves reflected in it, to see their families, to see their communities,” said Sterner. “She talks about silence in the book. There’s a sense of heritages and histories of Puerto Rican communities in Philadelphia, whose narratives and stories really aren’t part of the mainstream history, despite that population making up so much of Philadelphia.”