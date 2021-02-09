24-hour online performance art marathon rallies support for city arts funding

To imagine an arts sector where the city and funders take better care of artists, Sanchez and the other protest organizers realized they had to walk the walk. They took more time to organize it and shared the creative burden with the event’s participants.

And everyone will get paid.

“We’re advocating for artists to get paid, so if we want to do this again we have to go after the resources,” said Sanchez. “We’re carrying out the values which we want the city to hold.”

Bolstered by a grant from the Bread and Roses Community Fund, each participant in the digital marathon rally will be paid $50 for a 30-minute time slot. The organizers are also paying themselves.

The long list of participants includes LaNeshe Miller-White of co-founder of Theatre in the X and director of Theatre Philadelphia, Argentine choreographer Silvana Cardell, neo-soul singer Jahwula Seapoe, comedian Nicole Phoenix, and South Indian classical singer Sunita V.

Some time slots are geared toward artists. Hudes will use her time to invite writers to talk about the process of rewriting. Others target audiences outside the creative fields, such as actress Anjoli Santiago’s “Chat with non-artists.”

“We have one of the most diverse arts scenes in the world, as far as I’ve seen. It’s an accessible art scene, but there is a segment that tries to maintain a status quo that isn’t representative of the city anymore,” said Jackson, who started the production company Light Thief in 2012.

“I’m very vocal about equal opportunities and representation in all aspects of the arts: front office, technical, actors, designers. To turn around and hear, ‘Where do I find a producer of color?’ Well, we’ve been around. Take a glance at the list of organizations participating in this rally and you’ll find a few that maybe you should know about.”

Unlike typical street demonstrations, this digital rally from Tuesday through Wednesday will not be 24 hours of messaging and speeches urging the city to fund the arts. There will be that, of course, but the programs also include theater and dance performances, professional development (there’s a full hour devoted to “Financial Resources for Artists”), and several DJ time slots.

Sanchez says the rally will be easier than the one last summer.

“I think of myself as a leader in the arts community. Pushing that wellness is really important,” she said. “We have to center our humanity while doing this work, because that is part of the work.”