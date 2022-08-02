Fire breaks out at Philadelphia home where 154 jugs of gasoline were found
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An abandoned house where more than 150 jugs filled with gasoline were found caught fire in West Philadelphia.
The fire broke out around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at the home on the 100 block of North 59th Street, by Arch Street.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke and several firefighters could be seen battling the fire on the roof.
Photos taken earlier from the scene showed flames shooting from the front of the house.
The fire was placed under control just after 10:30 a.m. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
The fire ignited more than 12 hours after 154 one-gallon milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside the house.
The Department of Licenses and Inspections and the fire department removed the containers from the home, placing them into larger drums.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday after reports of a strong smell of gas coming from the home.
Police called the situation very dangerous, adding that the gasoline could have fueled a blaze down the entire city block.
It’s still unclear why so much gasoline was inside the vacant home.
Police say it could be arson-related, or it’s possible someone was selling gas due to the record prices at the pump.
Police say this was a volatile and dangerous situation, and thankfully no one was hurt.
There was another fire at the home back in March. Police did not elaborate on the cause.
Police were questioning a 37-year-old man who used to live in the home.
“The 37-year-old was in the area. He’s known to frequent this house, and we believe this was his property before the fire in March. But right now we took that 37-year-old and transported him at this time as a person of interest to Southwest Detectives,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews were investigating.
“With that much accelerant- that’s 154 gallons of gasoline in a property that already caught fire and it’s the summertime. Everything’s hot. Everything’s dry. The potential was there for a major catastrophe,” Small said.