Fire breaks out at Philadelphia home where 154 jugs of gasoline were found

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An abandoned house where more than 150 jugs filled with gasoline were found caught fire in West Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at the home on the 100 block of North 59th Street, by Arch Street.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed smoke and several firefighters could be seen battling the fire on the roof.

Photos taken earlier from the scene showed flames shooting from the front of the house.

The fire was placed under control just after 10:30 a.m. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The fire ignited more than 12 hours after 154 one-gallon milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside the house.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections and the fire department removed the containers from the home, placing them into larger drums.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday after reports of a strong smell of gas coming from the home.

Police called the situation very dangerous, adding that the gasoline could have fueled a blaze down the entire city block.

It’s still unclear why so much gasoline was inside the vacant home.