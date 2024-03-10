Neighbors rescue 2 residents from house fire in West Deptford, New Jersey

    March 9, 2024
A house fire

Two people are recovering after a fire broke out inside a home in West Deptford, New Jersey.

The flames started just before 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

When the fire department arrived on scene, the 2-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

Responding officers were notified that two residents of the home had been pulled out of the fire by neighbors.

Gloucester County EMS took the two individuals to local hospitals for treatment.

Their condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

