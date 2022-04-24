Officials: 4 dead, including 3 children after rowhome fire in Kensington

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Four people are dead after an early Sunday morning house fire in Kensington.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames coming out of the home, not much was left.

Derek Bowmer, the Executive Officer of the Philadelphia Fire Department, said three juveniles and one adult male are dead as a result of the fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Hartville Street.

“Our men and women of the fire department did a valiant effort to try and make saves here, unfortunately we have a tragedy ending this morning,” Bowmer said.

A 38-year-old woman was able to escape the flames and jumped out a window. She was taken to Temple Hospital to be treated for burns. Action News spoke with a neighbor who said he lost his best friend in the fire.

“I said where’s my best friend, I said are you kidding are you sure he’s back there because the house is on fire I can’t go in there,” said Angel Rivera, a neighbor.