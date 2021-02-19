Famed Ms. Tootsie’s RBL now up for sale

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Ms. Tootsie’s RBL, located at 1307 South St., is up for sale.

The celebrated restaurant owned by KeVen Parker, who died on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, was a staple in the community. Ms. Tootsie’s (the RBL stood for “restaurant, bar and lounge”) was named after Parker’s late mother, Joyce.

Radio host and Parker family friend Patty Jackson confirmed that the eatery was up for sale.

“You see the for sale sign, it’s confirmed! A ‘For Sale’ sign is up at 13th and South,” Jackson said. Jackson confirmed that KeVen Parker owned the building. Both Parker’s South Street and Reading Terminal Market locations are closed.