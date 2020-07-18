They don’t see him. They can’t see him.

Those were my first thoughts when viewing the disturbing video of the police assault and subsequent murder of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old, Black violinist from Aurora, Colorado.

My immediate next thought was of the daily invisibility suffered by the many “different” Black and brown men and boys who I represent in courtrooms. My clients are all too often not seen for who they are, but rather viewed as reflections of stereotypical Black masculine prototypes.

Teachers, school administrators, judges, therapists, psychiatrists, are all seemingly impervious to the unique and individual needs of these neurodiverse, special and “different” Black men and boys.

I heard Elijah say with his last breaths – before he is forcibly injected with 500 mg of ketamine causing his death – “I’m an introvert. I’m just different.”

This execution occurs all because of his perceived “agitated mental state” and his decision to not stop walking and engage with police officers, who had not yet placed him under arrest or in custody.

I hear those words, I see that outcome, and – as an empathetic lawyer and human being – I worry for my clients, all of whom have disabilities. I worry about the deadly assumptions of hypermasculinity and aggressiveness assigned to them, through no fault of their own, which could jeopardize their safety. What happens when someone says that they are “acting suspicious” because they are repeating words and movements, or lack understanding of social cues, which are all common symptoms of autism?

I replay the video of Elijah’s body stiffening to the touch and invasion of his space by police officers. He states, “please, respect my boundaries,” and I think of my autistic clients who are triggered by people who touch them or invade their personal space. I worry, because I know that the world has no safe haven for “different” Black and brown men and boys. And as an attorney in disability cases, I worry about the impact their invisibility has on their diagnoses, on their ability to get needed services after their diagnoses, on their therapy records, and on the perception of the judges who will decide their cases.