Republican challengers in New Jersey still face uphill Congressional campaigns

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, sparked reactions across party and ideological lines.

“I said that day Trump was courageous,” said Cenk Uygur, a host of the progressive politics show The Young Turks. “I loved when the crowd chanted ‘USA, USA’ because the president had just been saved … that was a great moment.”

Republicans unified behind Trump following the incident, which happened the weekend before the GOP National Convention in Milwaukee.

Experts caution that it’s too soon to determine the overall impact on November’s election. But whatever the impact, it will likely not be felt in New Jersey’s congressional races, according to political watchers in the Garden State.

“It’s going to take a lot more than the events of the past week to change the fundamental facts on the ground,” said Dr. Ben Dworkin, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University.