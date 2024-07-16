How are we feeling about politics in America right now?

The attempted assassination of former President Trump has shaken the country. How has this affected your outlook on the current state of our democratic process?

Air Date: July 16, 2024 12:00 pm
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Trump Media surged in the first day of trading, Monday, July 15, following the assassination attempt. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The attempted assassination of former President Trump has shaken the country and further highlighted the toxic tenor of American politics. How has this affected your outlook on the current state of our democratic process and the presidential race? Princeton professor Eddie Glaude and Pennsylvania Republican strategist Christopher Nicholas join us. We’ll also hear from WHYY political reporter Carmen Russell-Sluchansky at the Republican National Convention about the first day and Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance.

