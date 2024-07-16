How are we feeling about politics in America right now?
The attempted assassination of former President Trump has shaken the country. How has this affected your outlook on the current state of our democratic process?
The attempted assassination of former President Trump has shaken the country and further highlighted the toxic tenor of American politics. How has this affected your outlook on the current state of our democratic process and the presidential race? Princeton professor Eddie Glaude and Pennsylvania Republican strategist Christopher Nicholas join us. We’ll also hear from WHYY political reporter Carmen Russell-Sluchansky at the Republican National Convention about the first day and Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.