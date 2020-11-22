Eat, drink and be wary? How to stay safe this pandemic Thanksgiving

As coronavirus cases skyrocket across the country — including in the Delaware Valley — many are weighing an increasingly difficult decision: Do we spend Thanksgiving with our loved ones?

While we’re encountering a stage in the pandemic with the highest case counts so far, many governors and state officials are announcing gathering limits, recommended travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, especially for people traveling out of state.

Public health experts are pleading with people not to gather in celebration of Thanksgiving with friends or family outside of their immediate household.

With the rate of community transmission so high, says University of Pennsylvania social epidemiologist Carolyn Cannuscio, everyone becomes at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We all need to think of ourselves as engaged in this challenge to prevent as many new cases as we can prevent while awaiting those vaccines, and it won’t be forever,” Cannuscio said.

Here is some guidance on what to know about gathering in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, plus tips — whether you’re spending Thanksgiving without the family this year, or navigating a socially distanced dinner — on ways to keep everyone safe this holiday:

Philly and Pennsylvania

At the end of October, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley urged residents to cancel holiday gatherings.

“We’re not going to get past this epidemic by Thanksgiving, or by Hanukkah, or by Christmas,” Farley said in late October. “Family gatherings right now are simply very dangerous … these are not normal times.”

Gathering with anyone who’s not in your immediate household, Farley said, could potentially spread the virus.

This was followed by the city’s Nov. 16 announcement of a six-week semi-lockdown starting Nov. 20, banning indoor dining and indoor gatherings. For outdoor gatherings, the recommendation is no more than 10 people per 1,000 feet, and food is prohibited so people can adhere to mask-wearing protocols.

Much of the current increase in COVID-19 is caused by various types of gatherings, including small gatherings like dinner parties and birthday parties, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said on Oct. 29. “Because gatherings are a significant culprit in the spread of COVID-19, the holidays will be very different this year.”

Under new Pennsylvania restrictions announced Nov. 17 by the Wolf administration, masks are required indoors wherever people from different households are gathered — regardless of social distancing.

Travelers entering or returning to Pennsylvania, aside from regular commuters, must obtain negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours prior to arrival or otherwise quarantine 14 days after arrival.

Levine said the state will continue to ask people to contact friends and family virtually long as cases continue to rise.

“That’s a tremendous sacrifice we are asking people to make, but it’s absolutely necessary during this challenging time,” Levine said.

“I understand people get immune to numbers, but each of those numbers is a person. Each of those new cases is someone who now has COVID-19. Each of those hospitalizations is someone sitting in a hospital bed that might be on a ventilator, and tragically we are starting to see some more deaths.”

New Jersey

For his part, Gov. Phil Murphy is asking residents to scale down Thanksgiving dinner plans.

“We know indoor gatherings in homes are particularly dangerous places for COVID-19 to spread,” Murphy tweeted. “We’re urging everyone to keep their plans as small as possible. The [smaller] the gathering, the less likely it is that someone is infected.”

On Nov. 16, the New Jersey governor announced new COVID-19 restrictions to help slow this next viral wave.

Indoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people, per state guidelines. Under the tightened protocols, outdoor gatherings are maxed at 150 people starting Nov. 23.

“There’s no question: Behind private doors, it’s harder, which is why we’re pleading with folks,” Murphy said. “I, or any of us, can’t be in your living room for Thanksgiving. You probably wouldn’t want us to begin with.”

Delaware

Delaware health officials are warning people not to gather for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said no one should gather for Thanksgiving with anyone who is not in their household, even other family members. She said eating with people who are not in your household, especially if you are sitting close by, is one of the ways the virus is easily passed from person to person.

“We’ve got to keep it small this year,” Rattay said. “We really, truly hope that this is the last year that we need to say this, but it’s important that we do everything we can to turn this around.”

Starting Nov. 23, indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, per new restrictions set by Gov. John Carney.