Philly health chief: Despite virus case surge, schools should reopen for youngest students

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat.

City health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday that he thinks it is safe to reopen schools for the youngest students next month despite a continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia.

Based on the experiences of about 50 private, Catholic, and charter schools that have conducted some in-person learning for the past seven weeks, Farley said, there is very little evidence of spread within school buildings.

While 44 sites “have seen cases of either students or staff” testing positive, they have been “mostly isolated cases … with no evidence of spread within the facility,” Farley said at a press briefing. In 26 of these situations, the city recommended quarantines that were followed.

The exception has been at the private Philadelphia School, where so far there have been 15 cases in a “cluster” and where information indicates it was due to classroom spread. “This is the only situation where we think this has occurred,” Farley said, adding that he thinks this was attributable to a one-time “slip in [safety] technique.”

The Philadelphia Board of Education will vote Thursday on a plan from superintendent William Hite to open school buildings to students in pre-kindergarten through second grade. Under the plan, teachers and staff are scheduled to re-enter school buildings on Nov. 9 to prepare for the return of the approximately 30,000 students on Nov. 30.

Students will be split into two groups, with one attending school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being virtual for all. The students will be kept in their own cohorts to minimize their contacts, and the district is promising strict social distancing and other precautions.

Parents will still have the option of keeping students at home for all-virtual learning, and the district has invested $6 million in technology so that teacher lessons can be streamed to those students. Parents are being asked to make that decision between Oct. 26-30.