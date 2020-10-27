As cases signal fall surge, state officials urge caution

With daily case increases now paralleling the spring surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers may indicate another wave of rapidly spreading coronavirus cases.

The state’s health care systems are now better prepared to address the virus than they were earlier this year, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has pointed out. But she said in a release Tuesday that Pennsylvanians “must all do [their] part” to prevent a rise in hospitalizations as cold weather and flu season approaches.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has encouraged Pennsylvanians to hand-deliver mail ballots immediately, reiterated guidance on hand-washing and mask-wearing whenever possible, and updated a list of travel recommendations for state residents returning from other states. Officials are also asking that residents download the COVID Alert PA app to make exposures more easily trackable.