Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

The Texans were driving late in the fourth when Davis Mills was intercepted again, this time by James Bradberry and the Eagles ran out the clock to secure the victory.

Hurts played his first career game at NRG Stadium. Hurts, who was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from the stadium, continued his solid play in his homecoming to win his 11th straight regular-season game, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Mills threw for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, playing without his top two receivers. Brandin Cooks sat out after missing practice all week following trade rumors that never materialized, and Nico Collins missed the game with a groin injury.

Houston rookie Dameon Pierce ran for a career-high 139 yards to bounce back from a tough game last week, when he gained just 35 yards on 15 carries.

Gardner-Johnson got an interception for a fourth straight game when picked off Mills with about 8 ½ minutes left in the third quarter and returned it 25 yards.

The Eagles cashed in on the turnover two plays later when Hurts found Brown for the score to make it 21-14 with about 8 minutes left in the third.

Houston cut the lead to 21-17 on a 30-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn late in the third.

Hurts found Dallas Goedert for a 4-yard TD pass on the next drive and Hurts padded the lead with his 2-point conversion run.