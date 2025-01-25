Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles named Eagles’ honorary captain for NFC Championship

Foles said he's especially looking forward to being back because one of his favorite moments as an Eagle came during the NFC Championship ahead of Super Bowl LII.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 24, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Nick Foles will be back at the Linc as the Eagles’ honorary captain on Sunday as the Birds battle the Commanders for the NFC title and a trip to the Super Bowl.

As the Eagles said Friday morning, “There was no other man for the honorary captain job.”

Foles said he’s especially looking forward to being back because one of his favorite moments as an Eagle came during the NFC Championship ahead of Super Bowl LII.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“The energy the crowd brought – there was nothing ever like it. I never experienced anything like that in my life. It was amazing,” Foles said in a video the Eagles posted on social media.

He’s calling on fans to give this year’s squad the same experience.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

“Bring it this weekend, bring the energy, be rowdy, yell those Eagles chants,” Foles said. “And, of course: Fly Eagles Fly!”

Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII after the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33.

His touchdown catch during the ‘Philly Special’ instantly became an iconic moment in Eagles – and Super Bowl – history.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate