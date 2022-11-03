Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden expected to miss a month with injury

    By
  • 6abc
    • November 3, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden walks on the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be out of action for a month due to an injury.

Action News sources have confirmed a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that says Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain.

Harden scored 24 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in a 121-111 victory.

This comes as Joel Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.

The Sixers are back in action on Friday as they host the New York Knicks.

