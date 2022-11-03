Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden expected to miss a month with injury
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be out of action for a month due to an injury.
Action News sources have confirmed a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that says Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain.
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month. pic.twitter.com/LHEIucfbFj— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2022
Harden scored 24 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in a 121-111 victory.
This comes as Joel Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.
The Sixers are back in action on Friday as they host the New York Knicks.
