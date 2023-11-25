‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ premieres on YouTube for Thanksgiving
The short animated film that follows Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson as they try to put on a Christmas show for the city of Philadelphia.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have played a Thanksgiving Day game this year but the team still had something special for their fans.
“A Philly Special Christmas Special” premiered Thursday night on YouTube.
It’s a short animated film that follows Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson as they try to put on a Christmas show for the city of Philadelphia.
There are also some other celebrity guest appearances.
The film was created by a Philadelphia-based animation studio.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.