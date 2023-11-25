‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ premieres on YouTube for Thanksgiving

The short animated film that follows Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson as they try to put on a Christmas show for the city of Philadelphia.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 24, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc. 

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have played a Thanksgiving Day game this year but the team still had something special for their fans.

“A Philly Special Christmas Special” premiered Thursday night on YouTube.

It’s a short animated film that follows Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson as they try to put on a Christmas show for the city of Philadelphia.

There are also some other celebrity guest appearances.

The film was created by a Philadelphia-based animation studio.

