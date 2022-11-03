Wife of Phillies’ Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab

Wearing a red Phillies blazer with “Hoskins” printed on the back, Jayme had fans chanting her name Wednesday night as she saddled up to the closest bar to right field on the concourse before Game 4.

She had previously tweeted out section 104 as the corner bar of her choice at Citizens Bank Park and sent out a hint she could be found there again about 30 minutes before first pitch — and her husband set to take the field at first base.

“If you know anything about baseball and it’s quirks then you know where beers are about to be,” she tweeted.

One bartender painted Hoskins “No. 17″ in red on her cheek and wore the first baseman’s “Ring the Bell” T-shirt. Another exclaimed, “she wants 50 more?” when Jayme ordered another round.

Yes, of 50. At $17 a pop.

Hoskins may as well have been Rhys as fans mobbed her for selfies, and she took a knee for a group photo with dozens of World Series suds suckers. She was polite — she is a Phillies fan, after all — and asked the drinkers to have their IDs ready and to say “please” and “thank you” to the servers sliding out Buds at a faster rate than her husband is crushing postseason homers.

She sent her first “beer here!” tweet when the Phillies clinched the NL pennant in Game 5 of their Championship Series against San Diego. She joked on Twitter that someone should buy her a beer.

Hoskins said she then decided, “No, I’m buying you all a beer.”