After rain postponed the World Series on Halloween night, fans were quick to return to Citizens Bank Park to watch the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros.

It was the Phillies first World Series home game in more than a decade. Skies were clear and temperatures were mild Tuesday night, ensuring the first pitch went out as scheduled, just after 8 p.m..

Outside the stadium, Matt Piotrowski said he was initially disappointed about Monday’s postponement, but he was “shaking his knees” in anticipation of Tuesday’s game.

“I think MLB did terrible not coming down with the decision sooner,” Piotrowski said. “Selfishly, I wanted them to play the game, but for the Phillies, it was the right move. back here, and it’s going to be explosive tonight.”