Fans pack in and around Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series
After rain postponed the World Series on Halloween night, fans were quick to return to Citizens Bank Park to watch the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros.
It was the Phillies first World Series home game in more than a decade. Skies were clear and temperatures were mild Tuesday night, ensuring the first pitch went out as scheduled, just after 8 p.m..
Outside the stadium, Matt Piotrowski said he was initially disappointed about Monday’s postponement, but he was “shaking his knees” in anticipation of Tuesday’s game.
“I think MLB did terrible not coming down with the decision sooner,” Piotrowski said. “Selfishly, I wanted them to play the game, but for the Phillies, it was the right move. back here, and it’s going to be explosive tonight.”
Phillies fans weren’t the only ones turning up at Citizens Bank Park, some Astros fans could be seen wandering around, including John Bates, who was with his family, and as you could guess, they were all Phillies fans.
He says despite the long trip from Houston and everything being delayed by a day, it’s been worth it.
“This is a lot of fun,” Bates said. “It’s good to see the families out here, a nice area. People are friendly. They can be antagonistic, but that’s okay. It’s going to be a great, great series, I think, for both teams.”
Fans who were lucky enough to get tickets made their way into the stadium early. Many die-hard Philadelphia sports fans who didn’t get seats inside, like George Ortiz, had to settle for tailgating in the parking lot.
“The first part of season, I was pulling my hair, but now it’s like it’s almost like a dream,” Ortiz said. “We have all Philly teams doing great: the Eagles, the Philadelphia Union, congratulations to them. What more can you ask? Go Phillies.”
Games 4 and 5 are set to take place in Philadelphia Wednesday and Thursday. Aaron Nola is set to pitch Game 4.
If needed, the teams will take a travel day Friday before heading back to Houston to end the series this weekend.
Philadelphia is looking to win its third World Series title in franchise history. The hype has led to some pricey tickets at Citizens Bank Park, with some reports putting the average single-ticket cost in Philadelphia at more than $3,200, the second-highest total in the history of baseball.
Fans have been excited since winning the NL Pennant against the San Diego Padres. With celebrations expected if the team wins, the city’s sanitation department is prepping in advance. After last Sunday’s win, city sanitation crews cleaned up 7,780 pounds of trash.
