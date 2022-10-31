This week, the series moves to Citizens Bank Park in South Philly for Game 3 on Monday.

The Streets Department started preparing last week to pick up what could be literal tons of trash.

Crews will be on call to wash the streets if needed

After the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, city sanitation crews picked up 40 to 50 tons of trash from the parade.

The garbage that fills streets after wins tends to be pretty mundane, like chip bags, food wrappers, and drink cans. But it’s “certainly more concentrated,” Scott said.

A 26-year veteran of the city’s sanitation force, Scott has been through several big sports-related celebrations. He’s got his eye on four hotspots that may need serious cleanup this week.

“Around City Hall; in South Philadelphia; up in the northeast at Frankford and Cottman; and Main Street Manayunk,” he said.

The goal is to restore the streets to their pre-celebration state or better, Scott said.

As crowds recede, sanitation workers will hit the streets with hand-held trash blowers, mechanical street sweepers with big, rotating brushes, and trash compactor trucks. If things get especially messy, they’ll break out a “flusher truck” to dump water on the streets.

The city plans to stage equipment and crews at key locations about an hour before games let out. Sanitation workers will be on standby.

“We’ll probably staff up … in expectation that they win,” Scott said. “If we see that the game is going in our direction, then we’ll activate, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Eagles 2018: Unimaginable amounts of trash

Even compared to the Phillies’ last World Series win, the Super Bowl parade after the Eagles won in 2018 was “monumental,” Scott said. He was in charge of the cleanup.

“When I got to Ben Franklin Parkway, … the trash was up to my knees,” he said. “I was walking in the street, and the trash was up to my knees.”