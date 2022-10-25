Doug Mastriano wants to use Pa. state police to bus migrants to Delaware. Here’s why that breaks both federal and state law

This story originally appeared on WITF.

If elected governor this November, Republican state senator Doug Mastriano said he’d transport undocumented immigrants in the commonwealth across state lines.

He explained his proposal during a town hall in York, which aired on FOX News Wednesday, hosted by Sean Hannity and Newt Gingrich.

During his closing statements, Mastriano told Hannity he’d send undocumented immigrants sent to Pennsylvania by the federal government to President Joe Biden’s home state.

“When those ghost flights show up,” he said referring to a debunked claim that undocumented immigrants are being covertly flown into Pa., “our beautiful Pennsylvania State Police will escort those bus loads of illegals down to Delaware. Joe Biden can have ‘em.”

This policy would violate a federal statute, which criminalizes transporting undocumented migrants “within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise.”

This would also be outside of the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), according to their policy on enforcing civil immigration law. It’s designed to encourage cooperation in criminal investigations between state police and Pa.’s migrant communities.

“All persons, regardless of their immigration status, must feel secure that contacting or being addressed by PSP personnel, ordinarily, will not lead to an immigration inquiry,” the policy reads. “And to ensure that members are aware of the limitations imposed by law with respect to civil immigration enforcement.”