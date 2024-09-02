From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dr. Kit Delgado, an emergency physician at Penn Medicine, says he’s seen too many patients come into the hospital after car crashes, often after getting rear-ended at stop signs.

“It was becoming clear that distracted driving was the leading cause of these rear-ended collisions,” he said.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of car accidents and related deaths, claiming more than 3,300 lives nationally in 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Phone use and texting are among the biggest culprits, according to the NHTSA.

Delgado is also the faculty director of the Nudge Unit at Penn Medicine, a group of researchers looking for ways to get people to make good choices for their health. So Delgado wondered if there was a way to convince people to put the phone down while driving. He and colleagues have now set out to do just that.

The researchers recently released new study results showing that combining “do the right thing” motivation, positive reinforcement and small financial rewards in a competitive game format ultimately reduced phone use while driving by as much as 28%.

“We want to make it easy to do the right thing,” Delgado said. “And people really love competitions and leaderboards, so we thought that something like that, in ‘gamifying’ this, would be a way of providing a social incentive without necessarily having to add extra [reward] money.”

Researchers partnered with Progressive Insurance, which runs a program called Snapshot. It’s a voluntary opt-in program that offers drivers discounted insurance rates if they practice safe driving behaviors like avoiding sudden accelerations, late night driving and phone use.

These behaviors are tracked on a phone app. Delgado and his team used the same app to collect data and test programs like their “gamified” study to reduce phone use.