A Philadelphia man found not guilty of killing a police official’s son will stay in jail at least a few weeks longer, after a municipal court judge rescheduled his sentencing hearing for unrelated charges.

Tyquan Atkinson was acquitted early this month of first- and third-degree murder after he was accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, whose father is a city police inspector. Atkinson was cleared of all related offenses after being detained for nearly three years following the 2019 incident. But he continues to sit in jail as he awaits sentencing on unrelated charges he acquired while locked up.

“It’s time for him to come home,” said Stacy Atkinson, Tyquan Atkinson’s mother. “He shouldn’t spend another day behind bars.”

Atkinson was convicted in March of two misdemeanors, both for weapons charges from 2020, while Atkinson was in jail. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday.

A group of about two dozen supporters — family, friends and advocates — showed up to municipal court to support Atkinson. But Judge George Twandy Jr. rescheduled the hearing to May 17.

Evan Hughes, the private lawyer who represented Atkinson in the murder trial and who is taking over the misdemeanor case from public defenders, said the public defenders had asked for the delay to buy more time to prepare.

Stacy Atkinson called it “disappointing.”

“Each day that passes, that’s longer that he’s still in jail,” she said.