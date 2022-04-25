A Philadelphia man recently acquitted of first-degree murder is now facing up to five years in prison for crimes he committed while awaiting his homicide trial, a high-profile proceeding involving the son of a police officer.

In early April, a Common Pleas Court jury found Tyquan Atkinson not guilty of fatally shooting 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, whose father is a city police commander, during a 2019 brawl in FDR Park in South Philadelphia. He was also cleared of all related offenses.

But Atkinson, 22, has remained in jail in connection to a pair of first-degree misdemeanor convictions related to “multiple violent acts” that occurred while Atkinson was being detained pre-trial, said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

“Mr. Atkinson is convicted of a separate crime and it remains to be seen whether there may be additional criminal activity in which Mr. Atkinson is charged,” said Krasner during an unrelated news conference held last week.