Delaware Nature Society receives federal dollars for Wilmington pollinator gardens

On the other side of a silver chain link fence lies an empty gray concrete playground behind the Learning Center on Madison Avenue in Wilmington, Del. A blue children’s slide held up by wooden planks sits adjacent among mulch and branches.

But soon, this barren lot will become a lush, colorful garden.

The playground is among 27 lots across the city that the Delaware Nature Society will transform into gardens to help reduce the effects of climate change while enhancing the community.

“Once you bring those plantings in, then the insects come in, and then you start having pollinators and birds,” said Kerry Wilson, the organization’s habitat outreach manager. “Then the discoveries and the experiences become so much more rich once the wildlife moves into the area.”

The initiative is one of 36 environmental projects across the Delaware River watershed receiving federal dollars from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund this year. Now in its sixth year, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation program awarded almost $15 million in grants to organizations in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.