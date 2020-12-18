In the midst of a pandemic that’s seen nearly 50,000 Delawareans infected with COVID-19 and more than 800 die from the virus, communities that were already experiencing poor health outcomes are even more in need of help.

“We know that one of the top social determinants of health is a person’s economic circumstances,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “COVID-19 has exacerbated economic inequities while it eviscerated the health of our communities. What I’m saying is, these dollars are needed more now than ever.”

The need is so great, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Delaware decided to nearly double its original grant offering, to $1.9 million, through its Blueprints for the Community program.

“It is very apparent to us that the needs of our community were greater than ever due to the pandemic,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark BCBS Delaware.

He said it was tough to pick 17 awardees out of all the applications received.

“It was a difficult decision process and we applaud all the organizations that applied for their dedication to our community. They have exemplified that we are all in this together.”