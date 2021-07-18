Dozens of protesters from the activist group Put People First! PA marched in front of the Center City offices of health care providers and health insurers Saturday to call attention to what they describe as “health care profiteering” during a global pandemic.

Philadelphia is a major health care hub, and the organizers of the protest wanted to leverage the stage the city provides.

“We felt like we have an obligation to lift that up and … make the invisible, visible, and show the relationships between the health care industry in Philadelphia, which, again, is connected nationally and globally with Wall Street, with the political system, and even the media system,” said Nijmie Dzurinko, a co-coordinator of the Philadelphia Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA.

The goal of the group is creation of a public health care advocate, which would be a state-level office that would “fight for the rights of all residents at the mercy of the medical industrial complex.”

Saturday’s “Health Care Reality March” began at Independence Blue Cross headquarters at 19th and Market streets and ended at 10th and Walnut, a Jefferson Health location — a route organizers dubbed the “Billion Dollar Mile.” Along the way, the protesters made sure also to pass by Vybe Urgent Care and the nonprofit Public Health Management Corp., a major Philadelphia public health contractor.

“I think one of the things that we want to dispel is the idea that nonprofits can’t be profiteers, because they certainly can,” Dzurinko said.

Equipped with black umbrellas to represent the lives lost over the years and signs admonishing the health care system, the marchers made certain to get their point across to bypassers.

Jae Hubay, also an organizer for Put People First! PA, said that a majority of people have a stake in the fight to make health care a fundamental human right, whether they know it or not. He said there are often things that need to get covered by insurance companies or Medicaid that just don’t.

“I think the pandemic is like a moment as clear as any that shows the need for actual health care as a human right, and how everybody’s health impacts everybody else, right? If we don’t have the health care that we need, it impacts us, it impacts our families, but then it also can be a danger to other people,” Hubay said.