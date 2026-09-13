‘Recipe for disaster’: Philadelphia activists urge City Council to pass a data center moratorium
The “No Data Centers in Philly” campaign will hold a press conference and rally at City Hall at noon on Monday.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
On Monday, protesters will demand that Philadelphia City Council pass a data center moratorium as opposition to the projects grows nationwide.
The “No Data Centers in Philly” campaign will hold a press conference and rally on the south apron of City Hall at noon. According to a press release, two potential data center sites have been identified in the southwest and northeast portions of the city. However, Philadelphia “does not currently have any rules governing where data centers can be built or how communities should be protected.”
“That’s a recipe for disaster,” Philly Thrive managing co-director Shawmar Pitts said in a release. “City Council can and must pass a moratorium and pause data center construction so leaders and Philadelphians can write strong guidelines to protect our health, affordability, and quality of life.”
Last month, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order eliminating fast-tracked data center permit approvals and requiring developers to cover the costs of new energy infrastructure needed to power their projects. That’s a shift from over a year ago, when the governor praised Amazon for committing to build $20 billion worth of data centers in the state, including a facility in Bucks County.
“We can’t let an industry that raises our PECO bills, pollutes air and water, and powers surveillance expand without guardrails, and that’s what will happen if Council doesn’t act,” Pitts said.
Across the region, proposed data centers have been the source of major conflict in multiple communities. Last month, the Upper Merion Township board struck down developer Brian O’Neill’s plan to build five data centers totaling more than 4.6 million square feet. The proposal called for natural gas turbines and diesel backup generators, whose emissions can exacerbate respiratory problems and other health conditions.
Residents in the Conshohocken area repeatedly interrupted a Plymouth Township hearing on another proposed O’Neill data center, raising concerns about its impact on property values and quality of life. The proposal seeks to construct a 2 million-square-foot data center in Plymouth Township.
In Vineland, New Jersey, in Cumberland County, a 300-megawatt data center is being accused of operating natural gas generators without a permit. The facility is being developed by DataOne for Amsterdam-based Nebius Group to support infrastructure for artificial intelligence as part of a $17 billion deal with Microsoft.
The company already received stop-work notices after beginning construction for a liquefied natural gas tank and fuel cell units without city approval.
Earlier this year, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill both signed legislation to prevent data centers and utility companies from passing costs onto ratepayers in their respective states.
According to a Gallup poll posted in May, seven in 10 Americans oppose constructing data centers in their local area. Respondents based their opinions on multiple factors, including the effects on natural resources, financial impacts and opposition to AI.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.