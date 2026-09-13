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On Monday, protesters will demand that Philadelphia City Council pass a data center moratorium as opposition to the projects grows nationwide.

The “No Data Centers in Philly” campaign will hold a press conference and rally on the south apron of City Hall at noon. According to a press release, two potential data center sites have been identified in the southwest and northeast portions of the city. However, Philadelphia “does not currently have any rules governing where data centers can be built or how communities should be protected.”

“That’s a recipe for disaster,” Philly Thrive managing co-director Shawmar Pitts said in a release. “City Council can and must pass a moratorium and pause data center construction so leaders and Philadelphians can write strong guidelines to protect our health, affordability, and quality of life.”

Last month, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order eliminating fast-tracked data center permit approvals and requiring developers to cover the costs of new energy infrastructure needed to power their projects. That’s a shift from over a year ago, when the governor praised Amazon for committing to build $20 billion worth of data centers in the state, including a facility in Bucks County.

“We can’t let an industry that raises our PECO bills, pollutes air and water, and powers surveillance expand without guardrails, and that’s what will happen if Council doesn’t act,” Pitts said.

Across the region, proposed data centers have been the source of major conflict in multiple communities. Last month, the Upper Merion Township board struck down developer Brian O’Neill’s plan to build five data centers totaling more than 4.6 million square feet. The proposal called for natural gas turbines and diesel backup generators, whose emissions can exacerbate respiratory problems and other health conditions.