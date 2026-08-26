Delaware governor signs legislation that aims to make data centers ‘pay their fair share’

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Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed a package of legislation Wednesday that aims to protect ratepayers as the increasing demand for data centers threatens a surge in electricity bills.

The legislation prevents data centers from passing the costs associated with powering and upgrading their facilities on to ratepayers. Under the new law, data centers are required to generate their own “clean” energy to reduce their strain on the electric grid.

Meyer also signed legislation that would prevent data centers from receiving tax credits for creating jobs.

“Delaware is open to innovation, investment and economic growth, but growth must be responsible. It cannot come at the expense of those who live here,” Meyer said during the bill-signing event. “Data centers that do not pay their fair share do not belong in our communities. Data centers cannot jeopardize the reliability of our electric grid, and Delaware ratepayers will not be asked to subsidize enormous demands for power.”

Data centers are operated by large tech companies and house big computer servers necessary to power the growth of online processing, storage and artificial intelligence.

Proponents of data center development tout the prospect of increased tax revenue for the states and local governments they’re built in. However, as utility bills continue to soar in the region, residents are concerned that a strain on the power grid could mean higher energy bills.

PJM Interconnection, which manages the region’s electric grid, has pointed to the increase in data centers as a cause of rising electricity bills.