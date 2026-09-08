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A recent analysis finds there are 49 data centers operating in the Garden State, with another 11 being constructed or in the planning stages. But as reliance on artificial intelligence increases across many industries, concerns about data center activity in New Jersey are growing.

Dozens of municipalities across the state have either enacted restrictions on data centers or banned them completely. And the trend is expected to continue.

Data centers and the 2026 midterms

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said with the November election right around the corner, data center activity will be a central campaign issue this fall, as many New Jersey voters are deeply concerned about how they might impact their quality of life.

“There are significant questions about how much energy is consumed, how much water is consumed, how much noise there is,” he said.

Rasmussen said part of the negative reaction to data centers across the state is emotional, but there are real financial considerations as well.

“People pay a lot of money to live here and they don’t want that quality of life to be diminished by who we invite to come into the communities,” he said. “Yeah, it’s a hot button.”

Ben Dworkin, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University, said even in communities where no data center has been proposed, some candidates running for local office have taken a stand against them.

“Because data centers have been basically turned into the poster child for who is to blame that your energy prices are so high,” he said.

Alex Ambrose, a senior policy analyst at New Jersey Policy Perspective, believes it’s not surprising that data center construction has become a political hot-potato.

“Data centers bring virtually no benefits to the communities where they are built, and instead they actually bring a lot of harms, and those harms are both locally up to region-wide,” Ambrose said.

She said data centers were the main reason utility bills shot up around 20% last year and they continue to drive energy prices higher across the Garden State.

“There’s no doubt that data centers will continue to remain an important issue in upcoming elections,” Ambrose said.