COVID-19, recreational marijuana top New Jersey’s stories in 2020

COVID-19 altered the daily routine in New Jersey in 2020 and sewed a thread through the state’s other top stories.

Homes were transformed into offices and classrooms. Reality turned virtual. The muffled mumble of placing takeout orders while wearing masks became the norm and dining al fresco initially replaced the comfort of gathering with family and friends inside restaurants and bars.

With salons closed, Jersey’s “big hair” grew longer and grayer.

All the restrictions Gov. Phil Murphy and his health team ordered sought to stem the infection rate and deaths. And the Democrat wasn’t shy to cop a New Jersey attitude by calling violators “knuckleheads.”

As the year ended, there was hope the stenciled, socially distanced footprints in stores and elsewhere would lead to a return to normal. Along the way, other stories shared attention with the pandemic: Voters and lawmakers cleared the way for recreational marijuana; a federal judge’s family was shattered by a gun-toting lawyer with a grudge; and the justices on the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on a classic episode of political payback, New Jersey-style.

A look at some of the top stories of the year in New Jersey:

COVID-19

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New Jersey, a health care worker in his 30s who split time between Fort Lee and New York City, was announced in early March.

Less than a month later, 25,000 people had been infected and more than 500 had died, plunging the state into what became an existential crisis that crippled its economy and exposed a deep rift between government officials seeking to contain the pandemic and residents and small business owners chafing at restrictions on their lives and livelihoods.

The faces of Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli became familiar at daily briefings.

Murphy’s executive orders to close gyms, movie theaters and other businesses deemed nonessential and restrict restaurants to takeout only prompted outcries from many — and more than a few lawsuits — but by summer, the measures appeared to have helped slow the spread.

By fall, the numbers began to rise again, though, and by year’s end, the virus had claimed more than 16,000 lives in the state.

In December, the rollout of two new vaccines provided a jolt of hope. Like much else in 2020, though, the feel-good moment was short-lived as officials learned soon after the first shots had been administered that the state’s initial shipments of the vaccine would be reduced by nearly 40%.