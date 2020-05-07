Supreme Court tosses two convictions in N.J. ‘Bridgegate’ scandal

The U.S. Supreme Court has tossed the convictions of two people at the center of New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal, which dogged the administration of former Gov. Chris Christie during his second term in office.

The court said in a unanimous decision Thursday that federal prosecutors relied on a faulty interpretation of the law when they charged Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in closing lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

The plot, which led to major traffic jams for four days at the start of the school year, was a political revenge plot to punish a Democratic mayor who had not endorsed Christie, a Republican, for reelection.

In a unanimous opinion, the court found that the pair could not have violated federal fraud laws because they did not obtain money or property as part of the scheme.

“The evidence the jury heard no doubt shows wrongdoing — deception, corruption, abuse of power,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the unanimous ruling. “But the federal fraud statutes at issue do not criminalize all such conduct.”

The case was remanded to the lower court for reconsideration. It is unclear if federal prosecutors will attempt to retry the duo or on what charges.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals previously threw out several counts against the pair, alleging that they deprived the civil rights of drivers traveling across state lines.